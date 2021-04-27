JUST IN: Hit and run Zambian trucker sentenced to 4 months in jail

Lingani Nyika, Chronicle Reporter

A ZAMBIAN truck driver who hit a motor cyclist near Victoria Falls and drove off without stopping or reporting the accident has been sentenced to four months in jail.

Eugine Banda (43) who is employed by SANHE Transport and Logistics based in Kabwe in Zambia was carrying 33 000kg of cobalt hydroxide when he hit Mr Phillip Sibanda who was cycling along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road last month.

Banda who was speeding failed to apply brakes and did not stop after hitting Mr Sibanda leaving him for dead at the 392km peg.

Banda was arrested following investigations and appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Linda Dzvene facing three counts of negligent driving, failure to stop after serious accident and failing to render assistance to the injured person.

He pleaded guilty to all the three counts and the magistrate slapped him with a fine of $6 000 or be jailed for four months in default.

Prosecuting, Mr Asher Chindedza said on the accident day, police attended the scene and referred Sibanda to Victoria Falls Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Mr Sibanda fractured his leg and sustained some injuries.

Banda’s truck was impounded and taken to the Vehicle Inspection Department together with the damaged motorbike.

“The accused person hit a motor cyclist called Philip Sibanda who was cycling in the same direction with the truck. The accident occurred at the 392km peg when the accused hit the accused from behind,” said Mr Chindedza.

[email protected]