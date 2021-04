President Mnangagwa opens an account with AFC bank, in Harare this morning

Harare Bureau

President Mnangagwa has today launched the Agricultural Finance Company Holdings, formerly Agribank.

The AFC Holdings has four subsidiaries: AFC Commercial Bank, AFC Insurance, AFC Land and Development Bank, and AFC Leasing Company.

The new institution will provide funding across the whole agriculture value chain from communal to large-scale farmers.

In his remarks, the President said the institution was key to the recovery of the agriculture sector.