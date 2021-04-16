JUST IN: ZANU-PF Women’s League in Bulawayo launches soap making project

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

ZANU-PF Women’s League in Bulawayo has started a soap making project as part of an empowerment project to uplift women at grassroot levels.

The party commenced production of soap yesterday on a trial run in Emganwini suburb covering Zanu-PF Area 5 District 26 B.

The party said the soap making project speaks to people’s every day’s needs hence it was important for women to be involved in income generating projects.

Participants underwent soap production training recently.

District 26 B Women’s League chairperson Cde Cathrine Dube said the soap making project was liberating for most women who were highly dependent on men.

“We started a soap making project after realising that soap is used on a daily basis in every home. At the moment, we have not scaled up our productions because we want to make sure that we have a quality product before we start selling to the public. At the moment the soap we are producing is mainly bought by our members as we are still improving the quality of our product,” said Cde Dube.

“Our vision as women is to be self-reliant and move away from a situation where we look up to men to always be our providers. While we are in the soap making businesses, we are involved in several ventures such as manufacturing of dish washing liquid and floor polish.”

Zanu-PF Women’s League Bulawayo interim chairperson Cde Rebecca Manjere said it was the party’s hope to scale up production as soap has a ready market.

She said while the project is still at infancy level, the aim is to approach financial institutions which can provide funding to professionalise production.

“Soap is a product that is used by every home, it will keep the women occupied while also generating income. So before starting the soap production project, we trained the women on how it’s done. They have other projects that they are involved in which are meant to help them so that they can provide for their families. We train them so that they understand how business is done. When we are satisfied with their production levels, we will invite the Women’s Bank which is involved in the financing of women’s empowerment projects,” she said.

Zanu-PF deputy chairperson for Bulawayo province and Area 5 District chairperson Cde Mnothisi Nsingo said he funded the initial soap production project as it is part of the party’s thrust to empower party members at community level.

“We are responding to a call made by the President that people should be productive and contribute to national development. This project is important as it targets women. Most of them are not gainfully employed, they are trained on how to produce soap and today we are witnessing the fruits of their training,” said Cde Nsingo.

“We expect that they will scale up productions and start selling the soap within their communities. All the households you are seeing are part of their market. While they are starting small, we intend to invite the Women’s Bank which can help them procure machinery so that they expand their project.”

He said to develop communities and the country, women should take the lead.

[email protected]