JUST IN: Zivisai’s Ung’thanda Ngingekho debut single out tomorrow

South Africa-based musician, Fungai Zivisai Mombeshora is preparing to release her debut an Afro-soul song titled Ung’thanda Ngingekho tomorrow.

Through this song, her first professional work, the former Power FM radio personality wants the world to get to know her as a musician as she went all out with its production.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with the up-and-coming musician who grew up in Bulawayo before relocating to Harare and ultimately South Africa to find out more about her and the forthcoming track.

Below is the interview:

Q: How long have you been singing for?

A: I have been singing for as long as I can remember. But I ventured into the music industry sometime in 2017 when I moved to Harare from Bulawayo. I am currently based in South Africa where I host a wellness show on Home Grown Radio.

Q: What is your music genre?

A: My genre is a cocktail of soul, RnB and house music.

Q: Have you released any songs/albums before?

A: I did release a song a few years back, but I didn’t quite push it because the final product was not quite in sync with the way I wanted the world to know me.

Q: Tell us more about the song you’re releasing on Friday.

A: The song I’m releasing is called Ung’thanda Ngingekho which, loosely translated, means you love me when I’m not there. It is an Afro-soul track that was produced by Brian Von Masendeke in Harare.

The song is a great paradox that we often appreciate people when they are no longer in our lives and this is what the song seeks to address. I’m a strong believer in the power and practice of intentionality. I think that relationships of any kind, are nurtured by the decisions we make and the actions we take to keep them alive by showing up for the people we love in big and small ways, everyday!

This song is therefore an attempt at a clarion call, to remind people to be intentional in their actions and be present for those they care for while time still favours them.

Q: Where can people listen to the song?

A: It’s being released on all major radio stations in Zimbabwe and thereafter, it will be available online.

Q: Are there plans to work on an album this year?

A: I do not intend to release an album this year, but I am working on singles as a way to introduce myself.

Q: Have you done any collaborations?

A: No, I have not yet done any collaborations, but I’m definitely looking forward to them.

Q: Have you performed before?

A: I have performed on a couple of small stages in the past, but it has never been my own music.

Q: Other than music, what else do you do?

A: I am a poet, singer/songwriter, voice-over artist with history as a radio personality, a digital designer, and brand manager.

Q: What’s your take on the local music industry?

A: The local music has enough space and is hungry for new voices, I truly believe this. It’s not an easy space to maneuver, but if others can do it, then even we up-and-coming singers can.