Knox Mutizwa pulls out of Warriors Cosafa squad

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

SOUTH African-based Warriors’ striker Knox Mutizwa has excused himself from the Cosafa Cup that gets underway in South Africa next week.

The Golden Arrows forward had been drafted into the Warriors fold for the competition, but failed to report for camp early this week.

Warriors’ team manager Wellington Mpandare confirmed that Mutizwa had not joined the the squad camp in Harare.

“We have spoken to him and he informed us that he will not be joining camp as his wife is not feeling well, so he will not be part of the squad,” said Mpandare.

There is no doubt the striker was set to lead the Warriors’ attack and his absence will certainly be a blow to coach Zdravko Logarusic.

Logarusic will now have to choose from his remaining strikers, who include Farau Matare and Evans Rusike.

Mutizwa edged compatriot Ovidy Karuru to the Player of the Tournament prize four years ago.

Mutizwa has scored 41 goals in 108 starts for Lamontville Golden Arrows in the South African Premier Soccer League.

His best season was in 2019/20 when he scored 13 league goals, including some spectacular strikes, and was among the leading scorers in the league. – @innocentskizoe