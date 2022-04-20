Lady Chevrons to play one match on Wednesday

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

The Lady Chevrons are now set to play one game instead of the initial two on the opening day of the Capricorn Women’s Tri Series taking place in Namibia.

Zimbabwe were meant to face Uganda in the opening fixture on Wednesday morning before facing the hosts in the afternoon, but there has been a fixture amendment, which sees them only facing Namibia in the afternoon.

The Lady Chevrons are the highest ranked team at the tournament, which has full international status and is part of preparations for the International Cricket Council Women’s World Cup Global qualifiers set for Scotland in August.

The tri-series games will be played from April 20 to 27. The tournament will consist of a triple round-robin stage followed by a final between the top two teams.

The Wednesday afternoon game will be the first assignment for new coach Gary Brent.

His squad includes the likes of South African-based opener Sharne Mayers, Anesu Mushangwe, who plies her trade in Australia, inform vice-captain Josephine Nkomo and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, who is returning from injury. – @innocentskizoe