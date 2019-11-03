Lady Zamar speaks on Sjava affair

Lady Zamar this week shared shocking details about her rather private previous relationship with award-winning musician Sjava.

The Collide hitmaker had the Twitter streets shook with her explosive thread that exposed what happened during her time dating Sjava.

The thread was posted just days after Sjava’s concert, One Night With Sjava took place in Pretoria. The concert was full of surprises, one being Sjava’s mom introducing his wife, yes wife to the audience.

News of Sjava having a wife came as a huge surprise to many because wasn’t he dating Lady Zamar a hot minute ago.

Lady Zamar in her thread opens up about the emotions she went through at the hands of her “abuser”. In the thread, she does not mention Sjava’s name.

She denies knowing her “ex” had a wife as he swore he was not married.

Many fans and followers have supported Lady Zamar and have commended her for speaking out against her abuser and sharing her story.

Sjava’s record label, Ambitiouz entertainment has distanced themselves from the “private matter”.

On Friday Sjava broke his silence on the abuse allegations levelled by Lady Zamar. The musician shared on Twitter that he is pursuing the matter “through formal legal channels”.

“I am aware of the false allegations relating to abuse & assault contained in tweets by Yamikani Banda (Lady Zamar) on 29 October 2019 and the media articles based on those allegations. On the advice of my legal advisors, I am pursuing the matter through formal legal channels,” tweeted Sjava.

Fans and followers had mixed reactions to Sjava decision to legal action.

“We expected you to clear these allegations Sjava to be honest you know this better than your legal advisors,” commented Nicolas Mathole.

“I found it very strange that these allegations came to light after a successful event where your wife was introduced to South Africa,” wrote Nhlanhla Gwala.— Online