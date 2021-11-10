LATEST: Klanlife lobbies for loyal relationships with Gugu my dali song

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

KLANLIFE, a group of artists from across Bulawayo have released a song that seeks to promote loyal relationships between couples.

The single, Gugu my dali was released last Sunday and features Toxic_Wolf (born Dignity Moyo).

Toxic Wolf said the single seeks to celebrate love and inspires unconditional love in a relationship.

“Gugu my dali is a song that celebrates love and inspires unconditional love in a relationship. It’s also a personal dedication from me to my better half, to show her how dedicated and invested I am in our relationship.

“In the song, I mention how we build each other and share each other’s ambitions and dreams that we have in life and that in a way keeps our relationship healthy. The song also encourages communication between couples, which encourages a healthy relationship without barriers.

“It calls for all the brothers out there to complement their women and keep loyalty alive thereby encouraging couples to be in trustworthy and honest relationships.”

On the production, Klanlife blended an RnB sound with their signature Nova guitars and airy strings which gives the song a mellow groove.

Toxic Wolf said his relationship with the Klanlife crew is set to go a long way.

“My collaboration with Klanlife started in August and I’m assured we are set to go a long way. Klanlife is a Zimbabwean all-star music group founded by music producers and songwriters who signed and affiliated with Hustle XL Music group. It began as a music movement with composers and songwriters from South-West Bulawayo coming together and recording music while sharing artistic ideas.

“With time, it evolved into a collective of artists who made music under the name KhazinKlan. But due to the frequent use of the Klanlife name, Hustle XL management decided to use it as the official name of the collective.” – @SeehYvonne