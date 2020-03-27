Liberation Hero status for Cde Clark Mpofu

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

PIONEER liberation fighter Cde Clark Mpofu has been declared a liberation war hero and his family would be provided with a State assisted burial.

Cde Mpofu succumbed to a heart attack on Saturday at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.

He will be buried today at Nkulumane Provincial Heroes Acre.

The Zanu-PF leadership in Bulawayo had recommended that he be declared a national hero for his contributions in liberating the country.

In an interview yesterday, Zanu-PF Politburo member Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube said the party’s leadership declared Cde Mpofu a liberation war hero.

“Therefore, he will get a State assisted burial. The decision was made yesterday during the party’s Politburo meeting. Cde (Absolom) Sikhosana delivered the message to his family. We had hoped he would be declared a national hero but we will accept what the party’s leadership has decided on,” said Rtd Col Dube.

Historian Pathisa Nyathi described Cde Mpofu as one of the pioneering liberation struggle cadres who changed the nationalist struggle from accommodating the settler minority but directly and radically confronting it.

His actions led to his arrest in 1965 and he remained in jail until ceasefire in 1979.

He attended Zinyangeni Primary School in Nkayi and later came to Bulawayo where he joined the National Democratic Party and became active in its Youth League within the Makokoba Branch where the likes of Jaison Ziyaphapha Moyo, Benjamin Madlela and Ethan Dube and others were also active.

Cde Mpofu excelled in the Sabotage Campaign where they operated under the command of General Chedu and Enos Chikowore.

After training in sabotage activities, he was part of the group that bombed the Bulawayo Post Office, Tredgold Building and Circus Grounds near the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre grounds.

Upon his arrest Cde Mpofu was sent to Khami Prison where one of his fellow inmates was President Mnangagwa.

He was moved to other prisons such as Whawha and Gwelo prison.

Cde Mpofu was released from jail following the conclusion of the Lancaster House Talks in 1979.

Mourners are gathered at house number 4592 Nketa 9.