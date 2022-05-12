Machete gang gets away with car, US$1000, R10 000 and smartphones

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A gang of four men armed with machetes invaded a house in Bulawayo and got away with a vehicle, US$1 000, R10 000 among other valuables.

Police on their twitter page confirmed the incident which occurred on May 22 in Pelandaba West Suburb.

“The ZRP is investigating a robbery case that occurred on 10 May 2022 at around 2AM, where four unknown men who were armed with machetes, iron bars and knives broke into a house in Pelandaba West, Bulawayo. The suspects attacked the three occupants while demanding cash.

“They ransacked the house and stole cash amounting to US$1 000, R10 000, iPhone 11 Pro Max, three Samsung cellphones, car keys for a Mazda Demio vehicle and drove away in the complainant’s Nissan Tiida vehicle,” said the police.

