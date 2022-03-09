Maize hectarage falls by one percent

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

FARMERS planted 1, 903 million hectares of maize in the 2021-2022 farming season, representing a fall of one percent compared to the 2020/21 season due to a false start to the season and unevenly distributed rainfall pattern in most parts of the country.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said this during a post-Cabinet media briefing on Tuesday.

She said Cabinet considered and adopted the First Round Crop and Livestock Assessment for the 2021/2022 season as presented by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka.

“The nation is informed that the 2021/2022 season was marked by a false start to the season in most areas of the country, followed by an unevenly distributed rainfall pattern both in space and time.

“Area planted to maize decreased by 1 percent from 1,920 million ha in the 2020/21 season to 1,903 million ha in 2021/2022,” she said.

@KazungaOliver