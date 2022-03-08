Man commits suicide after killing wife

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A Gokwe man is suspected to have murdered his wife before he committed suicide by drinking a pesticide.

Daniel Makuseni (42) of Katazo Village under Chief Simchembo in Gokwe reportedly killed his wife Ellen Gowo (39), whom he stayed with in Gokwe over yet to be known reasons.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed that the couple had a long-standing dispute.

“The two stayed together as husband and wife in Gokwe and reportedly had a long-standing dispute. On 2 March around 1PM, the two left the home to go and search for network and they never returned,” said Inspector Mahoko.

This prompted the family and the community to launch a search for the two.

“On 3 March, Makuseni was found by his brother Isaiah whilst he was lying by the roadside with froth coming out of his mouth and a bottle of pesticide beside him,” said Inspector Mahoko.

He was rushed to Vumba Clinic where he was treated and referred to Gokwe Hospital for further management.

On 4 March, the body of Gowo was found in a bushy area by a passer-by and was taken to Gokwe Hospital for a postmortem.

The same day, Makuseni consumed another bottle of pesticide and died instantly.

Police reminded the public of the need to solve disputes amicably.

“We continue to urge the members of the public to find amicable ways of solving disputes. We also urge the public to always seek the intervention of a third part in cases of disputes to avoid unnecessary loss of life,” said Inspector Mahoko.