Man robbed of half a million Rands by four men armed with an axe and knobkerrie

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A KEZI man lost R500 000 after four men, who were armed with an axe, knobkerrie and knife, invaded his home in the middle of the night.

Police on their twitter page confirmed the incident which occurred on October 31 in Sizinda Village.

“The ZRP is investigating a robbery case which occurred on 31 October at around 11PM, at Sizinda Village in Kezi. Four unknown male adults who were armed with an axe, flick knife and knobkerrie pounced at the complainant’s house and demanded cash.

“The complainant surrendered safe keys, cash amounting to R 500 000 and US$1100 to the suspects. Anyone with information to contact any police station,” said the police.

The police have on several occasions urged members of the public to desist from keeping large sums on money in their homes as they risk being attacked by robbers.

Last week a family from Pumula South Suburb in Bulawayo lost US$8 000, a Ford Ranger vehicle among other valuables after they were attacked by four unidentified robbers at their home.

They also took a microwave, 40-inch plasma TV and six cellphones.

A man from Ntabazinduna area lost R50 000 and $15 000 among other valuables after three suspects attacked him at his home. @DubeMatutu