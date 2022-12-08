Maskandi artiste Sisa Senkosi involved in accident. . . musician asks for prayers

Showbiz Reporter

Maskandi artiste Sisa Senkosi has been involved in an accident in South Africa. According to the artiste who was visibly in pain as she conducted a live video on Facebook this morning, a vehicle that she was travelling in burst its tyre, leading to the driver losing control.

“My back is killing me and I think my eye is swollen. I’m cold, but I have a blanket. My hand is shaking, oh God, my back is killing me. I have chest pains. I want my mother, I’m in so much pain in a South African hospital,” said a teary Sisa as she called for people to pray for her.

“Please pray for me.”

Narrating how the accident occurred, Sisa who had a neck support cushion said: “We burst a tyre, we were not speeding and got off the road.”

She went on to apologise to fans saying by showing them the state she is in, she does not want to scare them, but show them that she is in pain.

“I’m sorry to my fans, I don’t want to scare you, but I’m in pain. I don’t want to die. I have three kids and my babies are so young, please pray for me.”

The musician was fresh from releasing a new album titled Sekumnandi.