Maskandi muso, Umlandu weTshitshi homesick

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Showbiz Correspondent

South Africa-based Maskandi musician, Umlandu weTshitshi says he misses performing for his fans back home and has made a decision to stage his first show in the country when the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions are eased.

The award-winning Zulu guitar maestro whose real name is Anthony Tshuma, has made the undertaking to do a massive show locally after his fans begged him to record as many songs in preparation of his homecoming.

While under lockdown in Johannesburg, Tshuma made use of his free time to compose and record what he envisages to be one of his best album ever.

“I miss my home fans. When the lockdown is over, hopefully I will dedicate a big show to them,” he said.

Umlandi weTshitshi is a household name at Maskandi shows on local radio stations. He has performed in Bulawayo, Nkayi and parts of Matabeleland South.

He said on his return, fans must watch out for his new 15-track album that has songs such as AmaJongo, Nguye lo, Baba Pholisa, and iMakhokhoba.