Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Minister tests positive for Covid-19 Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Larry Mavima

The Chronicle

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

The Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Larry Mavima has tested positive for Covid-19.

Minister Mavima has since gone into self isolation at his home and is recovering well.

In an interview from his home, the Minister said he doesn’t have any serious complications and is following the World Health Organisation and Ministry of Health and Child Care guidelines to curb the spread of the virus.

“I am very well and recovering speedily, no serious or worrying symptoms at all. I’m resting at home and in isolation,” he said.

more details to follow…

