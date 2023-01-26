Mutizwa scores, provides two assists in Golden Arrows win

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN international Knox Mutizwa was the star of the show as he scored once and provided two assists in Golden Arrows’ 3-2 victory over Marumo Gallants in a DStv Premiership fixture played at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Wednesday.

Arrows came from a goal down to claim the victory, inspired by a fine performance from Knox Mutizwa, who netted the winner.

Ironically the goal was past fellow countryman Washington Arubi in goal for Marumo Gallants.

The result ensured Arrows did not suffer a hat-trick of league defeats after losses at the hands of Orlando Pirates and Maritzburg United in their last two outings. Abafana Besthende moved up to ninth place on the standings, with only goal difference separating them from the top half. Arrows are on 22 points collected from six wins and four draws while they have suffered eight defeats in the 18 matches played so far.

Mutizwa joined Arrows in 2017 and has now scored 46 league goals. His first move to Mzansi was when he signed for the now defunct Bidvest Wits in 2016 from Highlanders. After struggling in Gauteng, he made the switch to KwaZulu-Natal on loan at Arrows in January 2017 before his move was made permanent in August 2017. [email protected]