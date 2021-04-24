‘Ngirozi yaMwari’. . . how a Bulawayo boy charmed many after teaching SA actor, Mduduzi Mabaso Shona

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE past week was a defining moment for Zimbabweans as the South African film industry showed appreciation of the country’s languages through one of its productions, Diep City where the cast spoke in Shona.

Zimbabwean languages are slowly finding popularity in a foreign land, something that could help fight issues like xenophobia.

IsiNdebele has largely been one of Zimbabwe’s most commonly known languages in South Africa but this week, they were introduced to a new era. The Shona language emerged on one of the fast-rising series, Diep City on the neighbouring country’s Mzansi Magic channel.

This was all thanks to renowned actor, Mduduzi Mabaso who is popularly known for his role as Suffocate on Rhythm City. On Diep City, he is disliked by most viewers for his unpopular role as Elliot.

Actor, Chrispen Nyathi who grew up in Zimbabwe’s cultural hub, Bulawayo, is doing rounds on the series as an illegal immigrant where he is playing the role of Pastor Charleston.

Earlier this week, Nyathi received a standing ovation after he surprised many with his singing talent and Shona lines together with Mabaso.

“Ngirozi yaMwari, vasikana varikupi. . . Vasikana vanga varipano here husiku hwese? Hausikundinyepera here? Hauna basa kana ndikatarisa tarisa,” Elliot was heard asking Pastor Charles as he was looking for his stolen merchandise at his premises.

“Mdhara, ndirimutumwa waMwari kani hee. Ndingakunyepera sei?” responded Pastor Charles before throwing in Ndebele lines and leading his congregation in a worship song.

This episode that was aired on Tuesday was a hit with many viewers quizzing what language the two were speaking. Most said they enjoyed the language and the scene. Many also commended Nyathi for his acting.

Saturday Leisure caught up with Nyathi from his Johannesburg base and he narrated how the scene came about. Interestingly, the idea of speaking in Shona was mooted by Mabaso, and it resonated well with the series’ script as Pastor Charles is an illegal immigrant.

“When we were on set, Mdu called me ngirozi yaMwari (Lord’s angel) and I wondered where he had gotten that from. I asked him if he knew how to speak Shona and he said ‘No I don’t, but I got someone to help me translate the first line,” said Nyathi.

“I asked him why he was so eager to learn the language and he told me he wanted to do our scene using Shona. I agreed and he asked that I help him prepare for the scene,” said Nyathi.

Having grown up in Bulawayo, Nyathi who was not so conversant with Shona said he had to fine-tune his research of the language and was charmed by how Mabaso aced his role.

He added that having to assist a renowned actor with his script was a milestone achievement.

“When he asked me to help him prepare for the scene, I was so touched to have a legend like him asking for my assistance. This is one guy who is big and does not audition for any role but is called to play this and that character because of his rare talent.

“We had two or three days before shooting that scene and I had to do my research as I’m not perfect in Shona. I sent him voice notes and we got to the set and rehearsed the scenes. He had already gotten everything correct and he aced it. I was so impressed and motivated,” said Nyathi.

Mandla N, the series director, according to Nyathi, was very impressed by the scene.

“We killed it and Mandla lost his mind as it was amazing. I’m glad that the scene trended big time and was the highlight of the day,” said Nyathi.

Not only did this scene charm Mandla N, but the Mzansi Magic channel as they posted the scene on their social media handles more than three times. And each time they posted it, it got very positive feedback.

Nyathi said he is grateful for all the support he is receiving from viewers of the show from all corners of the world. – @mthabisi_mthire