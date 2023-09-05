Nust welcomes first year students

Nust welcomes first year students

The Chronicle

Laurel Murangaridzirayi, [email protected]

THE National University of Science and Technology (NUST) yesterday started an official welcome ceremony for their first-year students, marking the beginning of their academic year.

The orientation is marked with a significant milestone for both the university and the incoming students, as it symbolizes the start of their educational journey at NUST.

On their X (formerly Twitter) handle, the university welcomed first-year students to the university as they familiarized themselves with the university.

“NUST today officially welcomed its 1st year students, marking the start of orientation week. Students will get an opportunity to familiarize themselves with campus facilities & services while preparing for the start of lessons on Monday 11th September.”

