One person dies as Active cases increase to 5 161

Blessing Karubwa, Chronicle Reporter

ONE person succumbed to Covid-19 yesterday as the country recorded 456 cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 243 365 cases, 5 417 deaths and 232 787 recoveries.

The national recovery rate goes to 95% and active cases go up to 5 161.

97 of the new cases reported yesterday were from outbreaks detected from schools in Mashonaland West (61), Mashonaland East (29), Masvingo (3, Manicaland (2) and Mashonaland Central (2).

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 4 401 450 people having received their first dose, 3 431 275 receiving their second dose while 165 108 receiving their third dose.

A total of 4 345 received their first jab yesterday, 2 840 received their second jab while 3 700 received their third jab.

As of March 14, 2022, at 3 PM there were 62 people that were hospitalized with nine new admissions. No one was admitted in Intensive Care Units, while 49 people had mild to moderate symptoms. Six people were asymptomatic while seven people had severe symptoms.

Mashonaland East recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Mashonaland West which recorded 104 new cases. Manicaland had 78 new cases followed by Masvingo with 35 new cases. Matabeleland North recorded 31 new cases while Matabeleland South recorded 25 new cases.

Midlands had 26 new cases followed by Mashonaland Central which recorded 23 new cases.

Harare recorded 10 new cases while Bulawayo recorded the least number of cases which is 8.

