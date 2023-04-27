Plumtree Town goes dry

Siphakeme Mnindwa, Online Reporter

The border town of Plumtree, in Matabeleland South Province, will go without water supplies indefinitely after power outages affected pumping from Mhlanga dam.

According to a statement by the Plumtree director Housing H. Moyo, on behalf of the Town Secretary, did not give a time period as to when the water supplies would be restored.

“The general public is advised that we are currently unable to pump and distribute water due to the power outages at Mhlanga dam. Efforts are being made to resolve the problem. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.”

In Bulawayo Engineer Sikhumbuzo Ncube in the past said, “Council has resorted to the 72-hour shedding programme which has been disrupted by frequent power outages at Ncema and Fernhill water sources.”