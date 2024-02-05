President mourns Namibian leader

FLASHBACK . . . President Mnangagwa toasts with Namibian President, Hage Geingob, during a dinner hosted in his honour in Windhoek, Namibia, in 2019

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE death of Namibian President Hage Geingob early yesterday morning plunged Southern Africa into mourning with President Mnangagwa and fellow regional leaders describing him as a distinguished statesman who contributed immensely to the liberation of his country and the continent’s regional integration.

President Geingob died at Lady Pohamba Hospital Namibia aged 82 after battling cancer.

Namibia’s Acting President, Dr Nangolo Mbumba, confirmed his death in a statement, triggering an outpouring of grief and sadness from counterparts and liberation movements across the region.

“It is with utmost sadness and regret that I inform you that our beloved Dr. Hage G Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia has passed on today, Sunday, 4 February 2024 at around 00h04 at Lady Pohamba Hospital where he was receiving medical treatment from his medical team,” said Dr Mbumba.

He described President Geingob, who served as the first Prime Minister and third President of Namibia, as a liberation icon and a servant of the Namibian people.

“The Namibian nation has lost a distinguished servant of the people, a liberation struggle icon, the chief architect of our constitution and the pillar of the Namibian house.

“At this moment of deepest sorrow, I appeal to the nation to remain calm and collected while the Government attends to all necessary state arrangements, preparations and other protocols,” said Dr Mbumba.

In his message of condolences, President Mnangagwa said he was deeply touched and saddened by President Geingob’s sudden passing.

“On behalf of my party, Zanu-PF, the Government and the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, my family and my behalf, I sincerely extend to the great people of Namibia, the SWAPO Party, and the bereaved Geingob family our deepest, heartfelt condolences,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said President Geingob was fondly remembered in Zimbabwe as a Pan-Africanist, a liberation hero and a visionary statesman who served his people with utmost distinction.

“We deeply cherish the exemplary role that he played in consolidating the excellent relations that exist between Zimbabwe and Namibia, as well as in advancing the integration agenda of our regional body, Sadc, and the cause of the African peoples and continent,” said President Mnangagwa.

“President Geingob bequeaths to posterity an invaluable legacy, which we must preserve and hand down to successive young generations, particularly his tenacious commitment to freedom, justice, African dignity, solidarity and mutual tolerance.”

President Mnangagwa said in President Geingob, who last visited Zimbabwe in 2017 to officially open the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), the region has lost a liberation stalwart and an icon.

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, also conveyed his condolence message saying South Africa’s thoughts and prayers were with Namibia as it mourns the death of its towering leader.

“Today, South Africa joins the people of our sister state Namibia in mourning the passing of a leader, patriot and friend of South Africa. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Geingob family and the people of Namibia who have lost an outstanding leader in a year in which Namibia, like South Africa, is due to hold elections,” said President Ramaphosa.

“President Geingob was a towering veteran of Namibia’s liberation from colonialism and apartheid. He was also greatly influential in the solidarity that the people of Namibia extended to the people of South Africa so that we could be free today.

“We are, therefore, filled with appreciation and sadness at the passing of a comrade in struggle and a close partner in our democratic dispensation. May his soul rest in peace.”

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) also mourned the Namibian President.

“Rest in Peace my Dear Brother, Dr Hage G Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia,” she posted.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema using X, also consoled the Namibian people describing the late President Geingob as a distinguished African statesman.

“With utmost sadness, we received news that H E @hagegeingob, has passed away. We’ve lost a distinguished African statesman, true friend and an elder brother. Our thoughts and prayers are with his widow @KalondoMonica and family and the Namibian people,” said President Hichilema.

The ruling party, Zanu-PF has also mourned President Geingob whom it described as a true Pan-African leader.

In a statement, Zanu-PF spokesperson Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, said President Geingob was a principled leader who advanced the Pan-Africanist ideology.

“The people’s revolutionary party, Zanu-PF has learnt with shock and sadness the untimely demise of His Excellency, Cde Hage Gottfried Geingob, the President of the People’s Republic of Namibia,” he said.

“President Geingob was a statesman par excellence and loyal to the Pan-Africanist ideals that resonate with us as a party. He truly lived and served the people of Africa and served them all of his life,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

He said President Geingob should be saluted for patriotism, astute statesmanship in Sadc and his principled posture in global diplomacy.

Cde Mutsvangwa said the death of President Geingob is not just a loss to Namibia but Zimbabwe as well and urged the youths to learn from his exemplary leadership.

“The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa has lost a long-time revolutionary colleague from their youthful days of exiled political militancy in Zambia.

“The best homage is for Zimbabweans and their fellow Sadc youths to emulate his exemplary revolutionary life as they strive for shared regional prosperity,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

Meanwhile, Dr Mbumba was sworn in as Namibia’s interim President yesterday to fill the leadership gap, but he will not stand as the party’s candidate for the general elections to be held later this year.

SWAPO had already seconded one of its Vice-Presidents, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, to be its presidential candidate. —@nqotshili