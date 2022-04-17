Prince Phiri releases single ahead of album release

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz CorrespOnline Reporter

ISRAEL-based gospel singer Prince Phiri has released a single titled Lost Without You as a teaser to his upcoming album which has the same title.

The single produced by Nateoktopus was released on Friday and is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and YouTube.

Listening to the gospel track, one is introduced to the life of Phiri who composed the song when he was not feeling well.

“We decided to drop the single as we prepare to launch our second album set to be launched by end of June. This album comes after my debut Shifting Higher.

“The song Lost Without You, I wrote it when I was sick. I couldn’t walk because of the pain in my foot (leg alcer). I felt so lonely and I decided to call God to intervene in my situation,” said Phiri.

Phiri said the album has 10 tracks and people should be geared to praise and worship vibes.

“Lost without you has tracks namely I’m free, Umoya Wami, I’m lost without you, We give You All, Sebaote Prince Phiri, Sibusisiwe Prince Phiri l, I know the Lord, You’re Holy Prince Phiri and Hlalanami Jesu.” – @mthabisi_mthire