Star-studded lineup for Byo Day celebrations tomorrow

Angela Sibanda, Showbiz Reporter

Tomorrow is a big day for Bulawayo as the city celebrates 128 years of existence.

Since 2019 when the Bulawayo Cultural Affairs Office and Nhimbe Trust lobbied the Bulawayo City Council to declare June 1, the day of Bulawayo, and council acceded to the request, the day has been set aside as Bulawayo Day. On the day, residents from the city celebrate cultural diversity and declaration of Bulawayo as a city with tomorrow expected to be no different.

An event to celebrate the day has been scheduled for Nkulumane, Sekusile Hall tomorrow where most local artists are set to perform at a free show.

Billed to perform are Ramsey K, Prosper Tshuma, Mandy Mae, Umkhathi Theatre Works, Western Khazins, Dalu the Comedian, Oxide Kids, Thandy Dhlana, Bolamba Culture Birds, Iyasa, Simunye Simunye, Maluka and Nduza.

One of the organisers of the event, poet Desire Moyoxide said he partnered with Nkululeko Nkala for the celebrations.

“Bulawayo Day is every resident’s day to celebrate the Bulawayo brand with pride. We have coordinated fellow artists and other partners to celebrate the big day,” he said.

Moyoxide said the event will run under the theme “SinguBulawayo’ (we are Bulawayo)”.

“We share the idea of ‘Love Bulawayo’, which is a space that seeks to restore the pride and love for the city of Bulawayo. As coordinators of tomorrow’s celebrations, the activities seek to promote change and a positive attitude for the city. It seeks to allow citizens to envision what they want the city to be and define the values that govern the city towards the realisation of inclusivity, diversity and local economic development,” said Moyoxide.

Moyoxide was part of the creation of the song ‘Masiyephambili’ by Vusa Mkhaya which featured several artists from Bulawayo including Asaph, Mawiza, Killemol, Novuyo Seagirl and Lady Tshawe. The song has been used as a theme song for several programmes in the city as it addresses issues that affect the city and implores people to unite.

“Masiyephambili was a great project that gave birth to a great song. We equally believe that the arts are the heartbeat of our city, our culture and our identity. No one has monopoly over the day, over Bulawayo and over the people. We are a diverse, innovative, and beautiful people and celebrating Bulawayo is a way of life for many of us,” said Moyoxide.