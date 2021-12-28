Suspended Zifa executive committee asks government to probe SRC

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE suspended Zifa executive committee has called on the government to institute an open inquiry into the conduct, motive and decisions of the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).

In a five-page statement, the suspended executive committee tore into Mlotshwa, accusing him of being power hungry and bent on destroying football and causing damage to the country’s image.

It said the SRC was “blood thirsty” and must be stopped.

“The Zifa board therefore calls for an open inquiry into the conduct, motive and decisions of this current SRC board, which it believes is anti-development and has acted against national interests. Its actions are tantamount to deliberate sabotage of the sport, persecution of individuals within Zifa by some individuals within SRC, confusion creation and a display of ineptitude in the regulation of sport in our country.

“The Zifa board therefore sincerely calls on our government not to be misled by the SRC board and urges them to help the nation evade these potential but unnecessary and avoidable sanctions on our beloved game which are being invited by the SRC. We call for urgent intervention by government to stop this SRC sojourn to destruction on premise which under any circumstances cannot be factually, objectively and legally justified,” the statement reads.

It said allegations by the SRC have so far yielded nothing as they have been “exonerated by several courts in Zimbabwe and most recently by Fifa”.