Tsikamutandas caught planting live python

A Zimparks worker holds the python that the Tsikamtandas tried to plant.

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

TWO self-styled traditional healers popularly known as Tsikamutandas’ attempt to dupe a Kwekwe family went horribly wrong after they were seen attempting to plant a live python behind a family’s wardrobe.

One of them even vomited beer during the cleansing ceremony, further compounding the family’s suspicion that the traditional healers were fake.

The family reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the two.

Following their arrest, Tinashe Mataga (38) and Freedom Phiri (30) later implicated Elias Magumise (32) for supplying them with the reptile.

The trio has since appeared before Kwekwe Magistrate Ms Mildred Matuvi facing charges of contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act Chapter 20:14 that of unlawful removal of an animal parts of any animal from any land.

They were released on $150 000 bail each.

According to State papers, on June 1, 2023, Nakai Gono (72) of Mbizo 18 in Mbizo fell ill and her daughter, Stella Ziya (45) invited the traditional healers who claimed that the homestead needed cleansing.

“Mataga, and Phiri then approached Magumise who gave them a live python, which they intended to plant at the homestead and pretend as if they had cleansed the homestead,” the court heard.

They requested that Ziya fetch water and salt which was to be used to cast away the ‘object’ that was in the house and causing the illness of the elderly Gono.

Upon her return, Ziya however noticed the two removing a python from their satchel and planting it behind the wardrobe.

The complainant got even more suspicious about the traditional healers’ actions when one of them went on to vomit beer during the prayer session.

“This prompted Ziya to report the matter to the police leading to the arrest of Mataga and Phiri who later implicated Magumise,” the court further heard.

The approximately three-meter-long python has since been handed over to the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management (Zimparks).

Ms Ethel Bhumure represented the State.