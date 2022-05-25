Umkhathi Theatre Works to host Culture Month celebrations

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

UMKHATHI Theatre Works will on Friday host a gig dubbed Culture Week celebrations at Salukazi Performing arts centre at Njube.

Iyasa, Kaisa, Asante Mo, Lemoniq, Juicy, Sunduza Arts Ensemble, Snipers and Bambelela are set to perform.

Umkhathi Theatre Works director Matesu Dube said the show will also act as a belated celebration for Africa Day.

“We are celebrating our culture with dance groups from the city of Bulawayo as a way of celebrating being African. The lineup has groups from different generations which is in line with the theme of Culture Month celebrations ‘Celebrating cultural diversity, leaving no one and no place behind’,” Dube said.

He said urged people to attend the event in their numbers.

“People should expect entertaining acts from Bulawayo’s best ensembles. I’m sure with the variety that we have, everyone will be catered for. The show is inspired by being African as we need to celebrate ubuntu bethu,” said Dube. – @mthabisi_mthire

 

 

