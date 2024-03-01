VP Chiwenga to officially open energy indaba on behalf of President Mnangagwa

Nqobile Bhebhe in Victoria Falls

VICE President Dr Constantino Chiwenga is set to preside over the officially opening of the 5th edition of the International Renewable Energy Conference in Victoria Falls this afternoon.

The Vice President has already arrived at the conference venue and would deliver a key note address to delegates on behalf of President Mnangagwa who is the patron of the conference.

The three-day conference began on Wednesday ending today under the theme: “Building a Sustainable Energy Future”.

It is a partnership between the Ministry of Energy and Power Development and its partners.

In his opening remarks, Matabeleland North Provincial Minister of State and Devolution Affairs, Cde Richard Moyo, said the province boasts of vast gas resources, which can be tapped to increase energy provision in the country.

The conference comes at a time when the country and region are facing energy challenges compounded by the negative impact of climate change and financial investment challenges.

In the past two days, delegates tackled various key topics ranging from financing, climate change, hydropower, wind, solar photovoltaic, hydrogen, biogas, e-mobility, geothermal, net metering, solar thermal, battery storage, energy efficiency, and technologies in renewable energy.

Added to that, business collaborations and investment opportunities in Zimbabwe, with case studies of successful projects being presented were also discussed.

The need to provide energy to off-grid communities also featured in the discussions in an effort to ensure there are sustainable smart villages.