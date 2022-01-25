Vuyo Brown celebrates Golden 30 with one-man show

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO-BASED award-winning gospel songbird Vuyo Brown (real name Nokufeza Vuyolethu Ngwenya) will on the 30th of this month celebrate her Golden 30.

To celebrate her golden birthday, the Thula Wazi and Imvana hit-maker will be staging a one-man show at Carne Casa in Bulawayo.

A golden birthday is when the date is the same as the age you are turning. So, Vuyo’s 30th birthday will be celebrated under the theme “Golden 30”.

Vuyo Brown said the show will be memorable as it will have “live, intimate and real music.”

“The Golden 30 concert is going to have a live performance and some refreshments. It’s going to be worth attending for Vuyo Brown supporters or lovers of unplugged alternative Christian music, soul, jazz and weird sounds,” she said.

Last year, she shared the stage with renowned artistes in the form of Vusa Mkhaya, Bekezela, Berita Khumalo and Msiz’kay for the Real Homecoming concert, solidifying her presence in the music scene since her breakthrough in 2018.

She also featured on South African artiste, Speedy’s Amapiano song titled I Need You. With many gongs under her name including the Outstanding Female Artiste of The Year at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards 2020 and 2021, Vuyo Brown is definitely one artiste that music lovers need to watch closely this year. – @eMKlass_49