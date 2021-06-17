WATCH: Sandy finally collaborates Nox

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

DANCER-cum-musician Sandra “Sandy” Ndebele who was in South Africa last week did not only clinch an acting role but also collaborated with Zaka Prince also known in music circles as Nox on a single titled Touch me not.

Sandy, who also met Proper Files record label boss, Professor whom she collaborated with in 2017, managed to work with her homeboy on the track that is due to be released soon. The track is set to be accompanied by visuals that were shot in Johannesburg.

Speaking from South Africa, Nox, whose music career is on the rise after he featured Master KG on his My Melody hit, said it was wonderful working with Sandy. He said the collaboration had been long overdue as the two have been friends for the past 20 years.

“I worked with Sandy on a track called Touch me not which will soon be released together with a video. Working with Sandy was quite interesting as we’ve been friends for two decades but yet, we hadn’t worked on a music production together.

“It was a special moment and I can assure fans that they’re going to enjoy this track,” said Nox.

He said interestingly, the collaboration opened more doors for him as there are now possibilities to work with the likes of Professor and the Kalawa Jazmee stable after he interacted with them through Sandy.

“The single opened up other avenues and there are now possibilities of working with more big artistes like Professor and Kalawa Jazmee. Exciting times are ahead,” said Nox.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sandy who is back home and preparing to perform at the Nyaradzo big launch alongside Jah Prayzah, Selmor Mtukudzi, Plaxedes Wenyika and Alick Macheso in Harare tomorrow, said she cannot wait for fans to sample the song.

“I’ve known Nox for a long time and this is our first collaboration. It’s simply amazing! We can’t wait to share the song with everyone.” — @mthabisi_mthire.