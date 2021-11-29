Wenera rebrands to Viva Wenera

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

TELEVISION drama series Wenera has been rebranded to Viva Wenera with the production set to change the face of the country’s film industry through its exceptional visuals, storyline and roll out of the series.

Wenera is one of the longest running television dramas on national broadcaster ZBCtv with 12 seasons. It was created by renowned filmmaker Eddie Ndhlovu in 2013 and started airing in 2015.

Viva Wenera season one has a production team that includes Ndhlovu (director and head writer), Talent Chitauro (producer) Tariro Chitapi (co-producer), Rasquesity Keaitse (director of photography), Ntombikama Moyo, Precious Musarurwa and Norbet Makoche (writers) and DJ Lumbo and Butter Beans Productions (theme music composers).

The production stars actors, Arnold Gara, Tariro Chitapi, Melody Nyamaropa, Milanda Gomwe, Albert Maropa, Jane Dembo, Andre Ndhlovu, Leeroy Mthulisi Ndlovu, Nyasha Ziko, Bob Dlamini, Nkosipile Mabhena, Nondulo Ngwenya and Peter Chester.

Ndhlovu said the rebranded production that is set to target a wider audience globally will premiere this month on a date yet to be announced.

“Wenera has been re-branded to Viva Wenera to fit in the ever-evolving trends of television. This has also been done to keep our brand current and moreover, taking a different approach in terms of quality and target market.

“Our primary audience is regional while secondary is international markets. We want to create a new look and feel so that we’re able to reach new audiences in these new markets. The long break that we took from TV created the hunger and need from the audience to wait patiently for the return of Viva Wenera,” said Ndhlovu.

He said Viva Wenera which was shot at places around Matobo National Park and TOS Studios is set against the backdrop of the diamond, transport and tourism industries and uncovering deeds of anti-poaching.

“Viva Wenera is molded and shaped within our context telling the unmodified, not just the ordinary Zimbabwean story, but Africa as a whole. Focusing on the Musodza, Mabhena and Tembo families where jealousy, disloyalty and blackmail is their way of life supported by the Banda and Wasu families who portray the ghetto life, makes Viva Wenera one of the powerful mouthpieces of our day-to-day life within the society.”

He said they have included a new cast from the Matabeleland and Manicaland regions.

“Season one is based on the first 21 days of lockdown. We’re unveiling new characters with the old cast taking new twists with their old plots. Above all, season 1 is moved by a well-crafted ensemble cast,” said Ndhlovu. – @mthabisi_mthire