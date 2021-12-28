Zanu-PF elections kick off in Bulawayo

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

ZANU-PF provincial elections in Bulawayo kicked off smoothly on Tuesday despite delays in the distribution of ballot papers to some polling stations in the metropolitan province.

The ruling party dissolved all provincial executive structures ahead of intra-party elections to choose new provincial leadership.

In Bulawayo there are 61 polling stations manned by presiding officers and polling officers.

When the Chronicle visited selected polling stations, the news crew observed voters in areas such Davis Halls, Mabutweni and Pelandaba casting their votes.

However, in other stations such as Iminyela, Old Lobengula, Mpopoma and Njube, voters could be seen patiently waiting for the arrival of ballot papers.

Provincial chairpersons of the Main Wing, Women’s League and the Youth in the country’s 10 provinces will be elected. Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube and Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Cde Raj Modi are seeking to get into the provincial structure in Bulawayo province.

In Bulawayo, Politburo member Cde Kenneth Musanhi is overseeing the electoral process and is being assisted by Brigadier General (Rtd) Walter Kanhanga.

Former Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) leader Cde Jabulani Sibanda, former Mpopoma-Pelandaba MP Cde Joseph Tshuma, Bulawayo war veterans’ chairman Cde Cephas Ncube and the current interim provincial party chairperson Cde Obert Msindo are among those eyeing the top post in the province.

Others are Cdes Douglas Mpofu and Mlungisi Moyo. Those who submitted their CVs Under the women’s basket are the current interim secretary for women affairs Cde Rebecca Manjere, her deputy Cde Zeria Ngozo and Cde Joyce Sibanda.

Those vying for the top post under the youths’ wing are interim secretary for youth affairs Cde Freedom Murechu, Cde Bhekinkosi Dube and Cde Mayibongwe Zvigadza.

A total of 70 candidates in Bulawayo are contesting in the polls.

Brig Gen (Rtd) Kanhanga said the process was going on well.

“We are moving around polling stations and everything is going well. We are looking forward to successful polls,” he [email protected]