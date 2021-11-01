Zifa conducts Fifa coaching course

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

A Selected number of local coaches are attending a five-day coaching course organised by Zifa in partnership with world football governing body Fifa.

The coaching course began in Harare on Monday and is being facilitated by Fifa instructor Frans Mogashoa together with Zifa technical director Wilson Mutekede.

Zifa said 23 coaches drawn from the country’s 10 provinces will benefit from practical and theoretical sessions during the five-day seminar.

“The programme comes at a critical stage for Zimbabwean football, which has been on a hiatus for over 20 months due to a series of Covid-19 lockdowns. Apart from refreshing the minds of the 23 participants selected, the course will allow coaches to learn new skills to enhance their capabilities to train other coaches.

“Zifa strongly believes that continuous professional development of coaches is the bedrock of professionalisation of the local football industry,” Zifa wrote in a statement.

Zifa will conduct a Youth Coaching Course in conjunction with Fifa.

The programme is critical for the vision of the association to revive youth football structures throughout the country.

The course will be held from November 22-26. – @innocentskizoe