Zimbabwe cricket team coach Lalchand Rajput tests positive for Covid-19

Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe senior national cricket team head coach Lalchand Rajput will miss the first two ODIs against Sri Lanka after he tested positive for Covid-19 on the teams’ arrival in the subcontinent on Monday.

Sri Lanka’s top sports doctor Arjuna de Silva confirmed to AFP that Rajput had tested positive.

He said the coach was asymptomatic, but was placed under observation at a hospital before being isolated in a hotel.

“We are doing some routine tests and he will be able to go back to a hotel,” De Silva said.

“There will be a 10-day quarantine period, which means he will miss the first two matches.”

The two sides are set to clash in three International Cricket Council Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League qualification matches.

The ODI series will be played at the Pallekele Stadium in the central city of Kandy on January 16, 18 and 21.

Zimbabwe squad in Sri Lanka

Craig Ervine (captain), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams