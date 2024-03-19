Zimbabwean football players shine abroad

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

SLOVAKIA-based Bravie Ayanda Sibanda has continued to shine for Slovakia’s third league side OFK Baník Lehota pod Vtacnikom where he provided another assist when they edged Zilina 1-0 over the weekend.

The Slovakian league recently returned from a three-month winter break.

Before the break, Sibanda, a former Chicken Inn player had scored 15 goals in the same number of games.

Bustling former Warriors and CAPS United striker Nyasha Mushekwi seems to have hit the ground running at his new Chinese side Yunnan Yukun when he found the target in the first minute to open the scoring against Nanjing City on Saturday.

Mushekwi (36), who was previously with Chinese Super League side Zhejiang Greentown, made his debut for his new paymasters about a fortnight ago when they faced FS Nanshi.

Warriors holding midfielder Marshal Munetsi, who is based in France where he does duty for Stade de Reims’, was in the first team when his side edged Metz 2-1.

Munetsi, who was cautioned in the game, is part of the Warriors squad set to feature in a four-team invitational tournament to be played in Malawi.

France-based Tinotenda Kadewere has continued to sing the blues failing to find the back of the net for Nantes in their five most recent outings. His side was thumped 3-1 by Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 tie that was played on Saturday.

In the match, the former Harare City player lasted for 66 minutes.

Warriors left Devine Lunga has continued to enjoy a new lease of life at South Africa’s football giants Mamelodi Sundowns who beat Maritzburg United 2-0 in the Nedbank Cup last 16 match played at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday night.

Fringe Warriors player Munashe Garananga seems to be finding his footing in the Belgian Pro League where he received another first-time start in KV Mechelen colours against OH Leuven-@FungaiMuderere