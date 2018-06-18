Andy Muridzo sticks to military style

Showbiz Reporter

Contemporary musician, Andy Muridzo Ngwenya who fell out with Jah Prayzah’s Military Touch Movement (MTM) after their record deal went sour earlier this year says he now finds himself stuck with a military stage costume that he was motivated to wear by his mentor and former boss – Jah Prayzah.

“When I started my music career, being a person that was groomed by Jah Prayzah, he said to me ‘I’m a soldier so you need to wear a uniform that’s similar to mine’.

“This is the costume my band and I are using now. I still don’t have a decision on whether I should leave this uniform for another attire. For now though, I’m still wearing it,” Andy said.

Andy (pictured, left with part of his team) terminated his five-year contract with MTM in March saying he was not getting what he had signed for as Jah Prayzah and his team were not assisting him in any way as agreed in the contract.

However, speaking on his relationship with Jah Prayzah, Andy said: “It’s cool. We talk a lot on the phone. Normally, we’re usually busy so I just say hi and he says hi too.”

On his Munondo album which he released in April, Andy said it was doing quite well as he is getting a lot of invitations to perform at shows and corporate events. He said so many are the bookings that he at times goes for a week without going home as he will be out of Harare performing.

He said contrary to belief that most tracks, especially Matomonyomo were dedicated at Jah Prayzah and his MTM stable, the album focused mostly on social life issues. Matomonyomo which talks of a person who is fed up seemed to narrate Andy’s ordeal at MTM.

“When I did the album, I was focusing mostly on people’s day to day life. Looking at the track Matomonyomo, there’re a lot of people who come in your life and claim to want to help you, but then dump you along the way.

“This song was me saying I want to do me. The track was not exactly dedicated to MTM, but it was dedicated to everyone who was been given false promises, not only me, but everyone,” he said.

Other than MTM, Andy’s career had been dented by erotic dancer Bev who went to town claiming that she had been impregnated by him. He said he has not spoken to Bev ever since then.

“We only meet at shows and she does her thing while I concentrate on my slot as well. Even when that issue arose, I never replied.

“Bev actually tarnished my wife’s image and not mine. If I was given an opportunity to reconcile with her I wouldn’t.”

Last week, Andy released a music video for Mudzepete, one of the songs off Munondo. The video recorded by Naxo Films and shot in Uzumba received praise with some urging the artiste to try his hand at acting.

Mudzepete (referring to anything that gets people drunk) features Andy’s Jeetaz band members.

“This video was inspired by my rural home in Uzumba where I used to see some old men getting drunk. I imagined one of my grandfather’s friends who was called Chinoto – he was ever drunk,” said Andy.

“Mudzepete is just a broad term for alcoholic drinks that make people drunk.”

On the video that has been viewed over 10 000 times on YouTube, Andy’s band members are shown having a good time by a watering hole, drinking traditional beers and lagers.

The release of this video, Andy said was part of his efforts to vigorously market the new album.

“I need to market myself everywhere because in the past, I only used to limit myself to performing in Mashonaland. Now, I’m spreading my wings locally as my brand has to be recognised locally before I think of expanding it regionally,” he said.

Reflecting on his Bulawayo show last month, Andy who can sing eloquently in Ndebele as his father is from Bulawayo said: “The response was perfect because it was my second time performing there.

“I think I have to work on releasing Ndebele songs as well so that everybody understands what I’ll be singing because when I performed there, I could see people dancing but I could tell they weren’t understanding. So I realised I have to mix Ndebele and Shona when I sing.”