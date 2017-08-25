Gwanda gospel fest line up unveiled

Showbiz Correspondent

THE Gwanda Gospel Festival promises to be a blockbuster with more renowned musicians, Takesure Zamar, Solly Mahlangu and Hlengiwe Mhlaba being added onto the line-up.

Themed “God is speaking . . . are you listening? Feel it, it’s here”, the festival – which is now in its third year – will be held from September 1 to 3 at Pelandaba Stadium.

Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko will be the guest of honour.

Other artistes who will be part of the festival include Oliver Mtukudzi, ZCC Mbungo who brought the house down last year, Minister Mahendere, ZimPraise, Tholakele Dhlamini, Knowledge Nkiwane, Judith Moyo and South Africans Bethusile, Denzil and Lusanda Spiritual group.

Tuku will use the opportunity to perform a track in which he collaborated with ZimPraise.

Big Time Strategic group, organisers of the festival, said preparations were going on well with stage equipment already in Gwanda. A marquee for VVIP and VIP guests will once again be erected.

“We have seven of our trucks already on site to set up the stage and the VIP marquee for the festival. Preparations are in top gear as this year, there’ll be a bigger marquee to house the VIP and the VVIPs than last year,” said Big Time Strategic group spokesperson Alson Darikayi.

He said more “surprise” artistes had been lined up to perform.