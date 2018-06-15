Kumpasa confident Warriors will make it to SA Gold Cup

Innocent Kurira,Sports Reporter

MATABELELAND Warriors rugby coach Ruben Kumpasa is confident his team will make it to the South African Gold Cup despite facing a tough play-off against Harare Sports Club tomorrow.

The winner of the epic showdown will represent Zimbabwe at the South African Gold Cup, a club competition that features league champions from different African countries.

Kumpasa said his players were bracing for a tough challenge in Harare.

“It’s going to be a tough game and whoever wins will surely be deserving of victory. We are going to give it our all and hope to post a positive result. We will be missing the services of three key players Kudakwashe Nyamufaringa, who is in the Sables side, Tarisai Makariri and Nelson Madida, who are on Cheetahs duty. They will surely be missed for this game, but we have a number of talented players from our Under-21 squad that are capable of filling the gap,” said Kumpasa.

The clash had initially been set as a curtain raiser for the Sables encounter against Morocco, but it has now been scheduled after the international game.

Zimbabwe’s match against Morocco will be televised live on Kwese Sports, ZTV and some French channels.

Another game set to provide a treat for rugby enthusiasts in the capital is the schoolboys’ clash pitting St George’s and Falcon College.