Mukuruva saves Zim’s dignity

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

GOALKEEPER Tatenda Mukuruva saved the Warriors from a potential massacre in the Total African Cup of Nations Group B encounter against the mighty Senegalese in Franceville last night.

The Warriors fell to two quick goals by Liverpool star Sadio Mane in the 10th minute and a Hentri Saivet beauty from a set piece.

It could have been a rugby like scoreline had it not been for the heroics of the young Dynamos shot stopper, especially in the second half where he made more than four point black saves as the Lions of Teranga threatened to devour the Warriors.

Mane thought he had hit a brace and Senegal’s third in the 68th minute, but Mukuruva would have none of it, as he shrugged off his nervousness from the first half.

Next to be denied a goal was Ibrahima Balde in the 72nd minute and 10 minutes later, Moussa Sow also watched in disbelief as it became a Senegal versus Mukuruva affair.

He has, however, conceded the most number of goals at Afcon so far, four in total.

Victory over the Warriors saw Senegal becoming the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals, while the trio of Tunisia, Algeria and Zimbabwe still have all to fight for in the last group games.