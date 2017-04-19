Zim marks independence. . . Thousands throng venues to commemorate 37th anniversary

Chronicle Reporters

TENS of thousands of people thronged celebration venues to commemorate the country’s 37th independence anniversary yesterday.

In Bulawayo, thousands of people from in and around the province gathered at White City Stadium to join the rest of the country in celebrating the day.

The Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs, Cde Nomthandazo Eunice Moyo, inspected a guard of honour before reading the President’s speech to an overflowing stadium.

Service Chiefs, Zanu-PF Politburo members, Central Committee members, members of the House of Assembly, heads of government departments, war veterans and collaborators, senior officials from the Bulawayo City Council, different organisations, captains of industry and business and the general populace of Bulawayo attended the celebrations.

Residents continued to flock in as proceedings went on.

Members of the Zimbabwe National Army, Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services provided exciting entertainment with different activities related to their national duties.

Yesterday’s celebrations were a clear indication that Independence Day is still important to the people of Bulawayo despite the economic hardships. People were kept on their feet as they did not want to miss out on the thrilling performances by the uniformed forces, while volumes of people continued to flock into the stadium, creating congestion at the entrance.

Police officers had a torrid time controlling the crowds which included hundreds of children from different parts of Bulawayo.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people from all walks of life converged at Phelandaba stadium in Gwanda filling the venue to capacity.

By 8AM the stadium had been packed by people mostly from Gwanda and its periphery as they came together for the main celebrations in Matabeleland South province.

Services chiefs, Zanu-PF provincial members and the Guest of Honour, the Minister of Rural Development, Promotion and Preservation of National Culture and Heritage, Cde Abednigo Ncube, were among the dignitaries at the event.

Cde Ncube read the President’s speech. Drills by the armed forces stole the day with a scintillating performance.

Arts groups from Gwanda did not disappoint as they also left the crowd clamouring for more with Nduna Malaba Junior popularly known as Ndux Malax Jr stealing the hearts of many.

Blanket Mine Chihodha dance group gave a traditional flavour to the occasion.

Zanu PF youth League secretary for commissariat, Cde Emmanuel Ncube, applauded the people of Gwanda for showing unity by attending the celebrations in their numbers.

“The people of Gwanda showed maturity by attending the celebrations as the day is important to every Zimbabwean. It’s a day which every citizen should celebrate as it signifies the liberation of our people from the colonial yoke,” said Cde Ncube.

Another capacity crowd was at Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo to commemorate the country’s special day.

By 10AM the venue was almost full as residents jostled to witness the proceedings on the very important day in the history of the country.

Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Cde Shuvai Mahofa inspected a quarter guard mounted by the uniformed forces before reading President Mugabe’s key note speech.

The crowd remained on its toes, ululating for the energy sapping marches that the well trained uniformed forces went through, much to the appreciation of the service chiefs and guest of honour Minister Mahofa.

Groups that included Mutimurefu Prisons inmates, traditional dance groups, Zion Christian Church choirs and poets added icing to the cake with exhilarating performances.

Masvingo war veterans’ provincial chairman Cde Tendeukai Chinooneka hailed freedom fighters for their selfless sacrifices in waging a successful protracted war against the white minority.

He urged the people of Masvingo to remain united to keep enemies from interfering with the country’s independence.

Provincial Administrator Mr Fungai Mbetsa said all Zimbabweans have a reason to celebrate independence as it brought about a number of positives in people’s lives.

“We have managed to be the owners of our land which was once in the hands of a few white people. Masvingo has managed to complete a number of massive projects like Tokwe Mukosi Dam and next month President Mugabe is expected to commission the start of the Beitbridge-Chirundu highway dualisation project here in Masvingo. All those are positive things that we could not have done if we were not independent,” said Mr Mbetsa.

In the Midlands, thousands gathered at Mkoba Stadium which was the main venue for the independence festivities.

People from Gweru and other districts in the province braved the chilly weather that characterised Gweru in the morning with the stadium filling up as early as 8AM.

The commemorations officially started immediately after the arrival of the reviewing officer, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Cde Jason Machaya, just before 11AM.

After inspecting the parade, Cde Machaya read the President’s speech.

In the true spirit of celebration, a number of groups entertained the crowds with many expressing their joy and happiness in celebrating the country’s 37 years of freedom.

Choral and dance groups, ZRP and Thornhill Airbase officers as well as poets from Gweru entertained the gathering.

In Beitbridge more than 3 000 people packed Dulivhadzimu stadium where Senator Tambudzani Mohadi led the celebrations and read the President’s speech.

She commended the local State Functions Committee for mobilising resources for the celebrations.

Traditional dance groups, drum majorettes, police canine unit, security guards, town council police and poets among others added colour to the event which began at 9am.

The crowd was treated to a soccer match between Border Strikers Greats and FC Limpopo.

Four select netball teams were also part of the entertainment.

Senior civil servants and politicians from different parties buried their differences and celebrated at the stadium.

In Matabeleland North, hundreds of people from all walks of life thronged Somhlolo Stadium in Lupane to celebrate Independence Day.

The event started shortly after 12noon following the arrival of service chiefs and the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Matabeleland North, Cde Cain Mathema.

Cde Mathema, who was the guest of honour, inspected the guard of honour mounted by the Zimbabwe National Army, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services and the police before he read the President’s speech at 12.51PM.

The military brass band kept the crowd continuously entertained with music which depicted the mood of the occasion much to the amusement of the crowd.

The event was attended by Macro Economic Planning and Investment Promotion Minister Obert Mpofu, the Deputy Minister of Media, Information, Broadcasting Services Cde Thokozile Mathuthu, Lupane West MP Cde Martin Khumalo and his counterpart from Tsholotsho South Cde Zenzo Sibanda, Chief Mabhikwa, Chief Nekatambe and Zanu-PF Matabeleland North provincial chairperson Cde Richard Moyo.

Also in attendance were the acting officer commanding ZPCS in Matabeleland North Assistant Commissioner Modie Nkomo and other service chiefs.

@pchitumba1/@Pamelashumba1/@richardmuponde/@walterbmswazie3/@mashnets