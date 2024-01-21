Dean Ndlovu Hopes To Re-Ignite Form At Zebra Revolution

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

FORWARD Dean Ndlovu has admitted that working under the experience of Mkhokheli Dube will help him to find his scoring touch this season.

The 22-year-old is set to re-join the Zifa Southern Region Division One bound side for the upcoming 2023 season. He left the team at the beginning of last year to join Nust FC where his offensive role was slightly changed.

“When I joined Nust under coach Lima Khabo and Lawson Nkomo, my role changed a bit. I was converted into being a target man and in turn I ended up creating goals for other players rather than scoring them, something I cannot really complain about since it is modern football but, I hope to also add goals to my season this year,” said Ndlovu.

He had the most goal contributions for Nust FC last season, scoring four and providing 15 assists in the Bulawayo Province Division Two League.

The pacey and physical striker also said he hopes that this season will be his breakthrough year under an organised team with well-connected coaches. The team recently sent more than six players out on trials to try their luck with Premier League clubs.

“I have seen it happen before here, a lot of players have been performing well and they are sent to trials elsewhere to elevate their career. This is a good place for me to advance my career, therefore I have to work hard and be one of the team’s outstanding players,” said Ndlovu.

The Nkulumane bred striker started his career at Matrics Academy, before joining Santos FC and Zebra Revolution.

He joined Nust FC for last year’s season.

He is rejoining the Sizinda based team for the upcoming Division One season, in their maiden appearance.