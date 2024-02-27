Highlanders, Dynamos to clash in Independence Trophy

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE football giants Highlanders and Dynamos will clash in this year’s President’s Independence Trophy that will be held in Manicaland Province.

Zimbabwe celebrates 44 years of self rule and the country’s two most supported teams are set to clash.

However, according to a post cabinet briefing by Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere, going forward, a team from the hosting Province should compete with a team from the previous hosting Province.

“The nation is informed that the teams competing for the President’s Independence Trophy will be Highlanders and Dynamos Football Clubs, and that going forward, a team from the hosting Province should compete with a team from the previous hosting Province, with Manica Diamonds Football Club from Manicaland Province playing Simba Bhora Football Club from Mashonaland Central Province after the Children’s Party.”