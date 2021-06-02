Jazz musician, Nomore Allah Sibanda features wife on new track

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

JAZZ musician Nomore Allah Sibanda has collaborated with his wife, poetess, Sonkomose (real name Lyndah Talent Sibanda) on a track titled Uyingqongqo set to be released next Thursday.

The jazz track was produced by Neshville of Rockup Studios and brings together music and poetry.

Sibanda said he decided to work with his wife on this track because of her poetry talent which he feels needs to be promoted.

“Uyingqongqo means you are great. It’s a track that acknowledges a man who stood tall in the community by assisting widows, orphans and the needy. This song gratifies his good deeds and encourages everyone to do good and be kind to others so that good things follow them.

“I featured Sonkomose who is a force to reckon with in the arts field and should be fully embraced. Her poetry from the second verse gave the song a whole different feel,” said Sibanda. – @mthabisi_mthire