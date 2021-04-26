JUST IN: Zaza Muchemwa appointed Zimbabwe Centre of the International Theatre Institute chairperson

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

A new executive committee of the Zimbabwe Centre of the International Theatre Institute (ZCITI) has been appointed and will be led by award winning theatre practitioner Elizabeth Zaza Muchemwa who was appointed chairperson early this month.

The executive committee includes Zenzo Nyathi, Charmaine Mudau, Lady Tshawe, Innocent Mwapangira, Getrude Munhamo, Kumbirai Kupfavira, Eyahra Mathazia and Courage Chinokwetu.

The executive committee takes over from the steering committee that has been running the centre since 2010.

Incoming chairperson Zaza Muchemwa said they are going to work with the outgoing committee in bringing the best out of the theatre sector.

“We appreciate the foundation that has been laid by the previous committee with the very capable coordination of Lloyd Nyikadzino and the facilitatory leadership of the outgoing chairperson Zane Lucas.

“We are very excited about working with the outgoing committee in charting a way forward for ITI Zimbabwe which will see us rooting ourselves in the Zimbabwe theatre community and deeply enriching the experience of the membership of ITI Zimbabwe,” said Muchemwa.

