Mazilankatha drops debut studio album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

POET Prince Mazilankatha has released his debut studio album titled Sisenjeni that was inspired by the challenges that many face every day, especially at this time where Covid-19 has affected people’s livelihoods.

The album has 10 tracks, Sifohlile, Ntombenhle, IQuantam Ngiyalizonda, Uxolo Mama, Zihlobo Zami, Ngibangwa ngamadlozi, Langilay’ idlozi, Tshitshi Lami and Ngizulelwa.

During the album’s launch over the weekend, there were performances from young poets, Ncumisa Masoka who is the daughter of radio personality Nombulelo Masoka, Vuyani Dube and Lebo Ncube from Rose Camp Primary School under the mentorship of Nomsa “Mabhebheza” Dube. More performances were from MaDewa and Abantwana Be Nsindiso Yama Nazaretha Gospel Group, Kasi Hustlers and Gogo NaSingijo.

Future Dube the director of Khaya Arts Productions officiated the launch with multi-award-winning poet Desire Moyoxide also gracing the event.

In line with the 16-days of activism, Vuyani Dube, Ncumisa Masoka and Lebo Ncube also collaborated and performed Mazilankatha’s poem “Behold I speak” which challenged the audience to rise up and end domestic and gender-based violence.

In all of the kids’ poems, the audience was challenged to go back to their culture, tradition, and customs and never allow this treasure that our forefathers left us to die while we stand and watch. – @mthabisi_mthire