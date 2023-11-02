President Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo for Mine Entra

President Mnangagwa on his arrival at Joshua Mqabuko Airport in Bulawayo

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Writer

President Mnangagwa’s plane has arrived at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo, where he will officially open the Mine Entra Exhibition.

Vice President Chiwenga has also arrived for the official opening of this year edition of Mine Entra at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre.

Also set to welcome the President is Mines and Mining Development Minister Soda Zhemu and Zanu-PF Bulawayo chairman Cde Jabulani Sibanda