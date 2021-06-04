What’s going on at Byo Arts Festival today?

Today marks day three of the Bulawayo Arts Festival. The day will kick off with the wrapping up of the High Level Cultural Governance Conference that starts at 8AM at the Large City Hall.

A clean-up campaign is set to be held at Makokoba, eFusini, to mark the first Friday of the month.

From 1PM, Bulawayo Amphitheatre will play host to a Youth Music and dance expo that will feature Oxide Kids, Mhlatse 2.8, Calvin Mangena, Sailor’s Hope Theatre and YB.

At 3PM, How Mine Chihota and Thandanani Women’s Ensemble will make an appearance at the Small City Hall while Victory Siyanqoba will present Bhalagwe is Burning at the Bulawayo Theatre at 4PM. Afrikera Dance Ensemble is set to take over the stage from 6PM.

The night is set to fire up with performances from comedians Mandla Da Comedian, Doc Vikela and Tinashe Tafirenyika at the Bulawayo Theatre.

Performing virtually at a show that will be streamed on the Baf YouTube and Facebook platforms will be Hwamanda Dance Troupe who will showcase their dance pieces. The night is set to end with an online show hosted by Bkay that will feature performances from GDA Fire, Tebza, Fusion 5 Mangwiro, Poptain, Mbeu, Mahlaba, Dr Jutar, Skaiva, Hwabaraty, Snowy and Clement Magwaza.