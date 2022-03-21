ZIDA hunts for a new CEO

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (Zida) is hunting for a new chief executive officer to replace Douglas Munetsi who died in an inferno that gutted his house in November last year.

Zida said the incumbent chief executive officer should hold post graduate qualifications in any of the following disciplines – economics, development finance, investment and capital mobilization and international trade and strategy.

Prospective candidates should also have at least five years’ experience at chief executive officer level in economic and industrial management, including global and multinational corporations or international development, as well as an understanding of how Government works and Zida’s role in national development process.

Among other key functions the Zida chief executive officer will be responsible for creating and promoting a conducive environment that attracts foreign direct investment capital into the country as well as mobilizing local investment.

The chief executive officer will also be responsible for facilitating the ease of doing business, making recommendations on relevant and attractive general and sector-specific incentives to the Government on behalf of investors to make Zimbabwe an investor-destination of choice. – @KazungaOliver