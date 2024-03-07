Zimbabwe to take part in Moscow Games

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

CABINET has approved Zimbabwe’s participation in the Kazan Moscow Games scheduled for June and September 2024. Vice-President Dr Constantino Chiwenga this week briefed Cabinet on his attendance at the Inaugural International Multi-Sport Tournament, “Games of the Future” official opening ceremony, which was held in Kazan in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation on February 21.

He said the official opening ceremony of the Games of the Future was a success.

Cabinet resolved that Zimbabwe participates in the Kazan and Moscow Games scheduled for June and September 2024.

Several countries took part in Russia’s Games which ran from February 21 to March 3 and were officially opened by the vice-president.

The Games of the Future is a new international competition with several disciplines that seek to combine classical sports, e-sports, and technologies.

Zimbabwe has developed a proof of concept akin to these types of games in the physical and digital dimensions.

Initially, Zimbabwe will start with chess as a trial run where learners in primary and secondary education will compete with each other virtually, and Zimbabwe’s presence in Russia was used to tap global best practices for home fine-tuning.

Unlike traditional e-sports, the Games of the Future focus on “phygital” disciplines, merging physical exertion with digital components.

These groundbreaking concepts push the boundaries of e-sports and encourage new forms of athleticism.

This tournament leverages cutting-edge technology across various fields, including cybersports, robotics, augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence and information technology.

With a $25 million prize pool, the Games of the Future are poised to attract top talent and further propel the evolution of e-sports. – @innocentskizoe