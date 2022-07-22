Zimbabwe Toastmasters Week taking shape

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

TOASTMASTERS Zimbabwe will this week celebrate the homecoming of the 44th CEO of Toastmasters Southern Africa, Andrew Tsuro, DTM from 22-28 July.

The visit includes a leadership summit, corporate visits, media interviews, awards dinner, club launches and visits starting with Bulawayo from 22-23 July, Midlands 24 July and lastly, Harare 25-28 July 2022.

In 2015, Andrew Tsuro, DTM started his journey at Supreme Toastmasters, a local club based in Bulawayo. This year, he became Toastmasters Southern Africa CEO, directly overseeing 12 countries.

The awards dinner on Saturday at Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel, will be held under the theme, “Redefining leadership in Africa” and will see Tracy Ushe and Sizwakele Ndlovu as the event directors.

This is where corporates, non-Toastmasters members will witness this ground-breaking event.

Toastmasters International elevates you by refining your communication skills, public speaking and leadership skills. The awards will be presented to clubs and Toastmasters members who did exceptionally well in raising the flagship of Toastmasters.

Toastmasters Zimbabwe representative, Carl Maswoswa said the organisation will soon expand its wings to Gweru.

“As part of Toastmasters Zimbabwe’s vision to spread its wings to other areas and marginalised parts of Zimbabwe, we will launch in Gweru, Midlands Toastmasters Club on Sunday at Milan Restaurant. The race will continue to Harare where Metropolitan Toastmasters Club in Harare on Tuesday at Nexus, Batanai Gardens leading to the Toastmasters Zimbabwe Leaderships Summit on Thursday at Royal Harare Golf Club.”

Toastmasters Southern Africa is an organisation aimed at helping corporate and community groups develop public speaking and leadership skills. It boasts over 250 clubs in Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Madagascar, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, including corporate partners such as Nedbank, Old Mutual, Standard Bank, Vodacom, and MultiChoice. – @eMKlass_49